Common Compute Capacity Surpasses 34,000 Gpus In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that 367 datasets have already been uploaded to 'AI Kosh'.
The minister also underlined IndiaAI Mission's role in fostering reverse brain drain and creating a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing foundational models, compute capacity, safety standards, and talent development initiatives.
He emphasised that these efforts are aimed at building a complete and inclusive AI ecosystem in India. The 'IndiaAI Foundation Model' pillar within the India AI Mission aims to develop and deploy indigenous foundational models trained on India-specific data.
Till April 30, 506 proposals have been received. On April 26, Sarvam AI was selected to build India's sovereign large language model (LLM) ecosystem, developing an open-source 120 billion parameter AI model to enhance governance and public service access through use cases like "2047: Citizen Connect" and "AI4Pragati".
This follows the earlier launch of the Sarvam-1 model (2 billion parameters) and the Sarvam-M (24B parameters) model with hybrid reasoning capabilities.
Vaishnaw urged the newly selected teams under the IndiaAI Mission to aim for a top-five global position in their respective sectors.
Soket AI will develop India's first open-source 120 billion parameter foundation model optimised for the country's linguistic diversity, targeting sectors such as defence, healthcare, and education.
Gnani AI will build a 14 billion parameter Voice AI foundation model delivering multilingual, real-time speech processing with advanced reasoning capabilities, while Gan AI will create a 70 billion parameter multilingual foundation model targeting "Superhuman TTS (text-to-speech)" capabilities to surpass current global leaders.
Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratisation of technology, Vaishnaw said,“Technology should not be left in the hands of a few. It's very important that a larger section of society should be able to access technology, develop new solutions and get better opportunities.”
