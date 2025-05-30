Botanica Launches Unprecedented Reclaimed Water Project To Conserve Millions Of Gallons Amid Drought

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With Kansas experiencing ongoing drought conditions and rising water rates, Botanica has designed a temporary water storage and irrigation system that will utilize reclaimed, non-potable water from the new Wichita Water Treatment Plant's testing process. The reclaimed water-safe for garden use but not for drinking-will be stored and distributed through a 100-day high-capacity irrigation support system.

"This project is more than just an upgrade-it's a smart, sustainable solution to unpredictable weather and increasing demand on city water," said Dr. Lynette Zimmerman, Executive Director of Botanica. "It demonstrates that cultural institutions like ours can lead the way in responsible resource use."

Key Benefits of the Reclaimed Water Project:



Preserves over 3 million gallons of non-potable water over a 100-day period.

Reduces strain on city water supplies during peak summer months.

Saves over $28,000 compared to traditional water costs. Demonstrates leadership in environmental sustainability and drought resilience.

Thanks to the City of Wichita, community members, and groups such as Wichita Clean Streams for stepping forward to support the initiative. Botanica looks forward to sharing more innovative community projects soon.

The Wichita Gardens is open year-round with new surprises each season. With ever-changing scenery, educational classes for young and old, and special events to entertain and amuse, Botanica has a lot to offer!

SOURCE Botanica, The Wichita Gardens