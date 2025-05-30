Botanica Launches Unprecedented Reclaimed Water Project To Conserve Millions Of Gallons Amid Drought
"This project is more than just an upgrade-it's a smart, sustainable solution to unpredictable weather and increasing demand on city water," said Dr. Lynette Zimmerman, Executive Director of Botanica. "It demonstrates that cultural institutions like ours can lead the way in responsible resource use."
Key Benefits of the Reclaimed Water Project:
-
Preserves over 3 million gallons of non-potable water over a 100-day period.
Reduces strain on city water supplies during peak summer months.
Saves over $28,000 compared to traditional water costs.
Demonstrates leadership in environmental sustainability and drought resilience.
Thanks to the City of Wichita, community members, and groups such as Wichita Clean Streams for stepping forward to support the initiative. Botanica looks forward to sharing more innovative community projects soon.
The Wichita Gardens is open year-round with new surprises each season. With ever-changing scenery, educational classes for young and old, and special events to entertain and amuse, Botanica has a lot to offer!
SOURCE Botanica, The Wichita Gardens
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment