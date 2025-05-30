Global Mayors Discuss Green, Youth Development In Shanghai
Sub-forums are themed "Urban sustainable development empowered by green and low-carbon strategies" and "Youth vitality inspiring urban innovation for the future". The forum runs until May 31.
Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, said at the opening ceremony on May 29 that having established friendship-city relationships with 95 cities in 59 countries, Shanghai will continue to expand its network of friendship cities, explore new models of cooperation, and elevate exchanges and cooperation to a new level.
"We will focus on expanding economic and trade exchanges, promoting green transformation and upgrading, strengthening scientific and technological collaborations, and enhancing mutual understanding between people," he said.
Haris Doukas, mayor of Athens, Greece, stressed the role of city diplomacy in tackling the climate crisis.
"City diplomacy has allowed cities to lead the way, to achieve important partnerships for prevention, to share knowledge, to set brave and specific goals through participation in international networks and forums, and to reduce the burdens of the climate crisis," Doukas said.
Shanghai and Athens established a friendship-city relationship in January.
"Climate change is the defining challenge facing our shared world today," said Dan Boyle, lord mayor of Cork, Ireland, adding that "the spirit of international cooperation, which informs gatherings like today, can give us some optimism that this challenge facing all of humanity will be met."
On the same day, the Letter of Intent for Friendly Cooperation and Exchanges was signed between Shanghai and Vientiane, the capital of Laos, while the MoU on the Establishment of Friendly Exchanges was signed between Shanghai and Tbilisi, Georgia.
SOURCE gov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment