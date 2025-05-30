Newmark Hotels & Reserves Expands Its African Collection Of Luxury Properties

Set in Namibia's Zambezi Region, Thitaka Lodge is a new build opening in early 2026.

Located in Big Five territory in South Africa, Toro River Lodge reopens in early 2026 after a full refurbishment.

Near an active elephant corridor, Thitaka Lodge's open design offers sweeping views of Namibia's wildlife-rich wetlands.

Toro River Lodge in South Africa and Thitaka Lodge in Namibia Set to Open in Early 2026

CAPE TOWN, , SOUTH AFRICA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Continuing its growth in Africa, Newmark Hotels & Reserves has announced the inclusion of two additional high-end reserves to its portfolio of properties - Toro River Lodge in South Africa and Thitaka Lodge in Namibia.Toro River Lodge, true to its name, is set in Big-Five territory on the Makhustwi River banks in the Greater Makalali Private Game Reserve, between Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Tzaneen in the Limpopo Province. The lodge is an existing property that will officially re-open under Newmark's management in the first quarter of 2026. It comprises five upmarket keys, of which two are luxury suites, and is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment, including new interior design work curated by the specialist management group.Accommodation at Toro River Lodge will be offered on a full-board basis, including gourmet meals and local beverages, two game drives per day and guided safari walks.Unlike other safari experiences, game-viewing expeditions at Toro River Lodge are not confined to main roads but instead are led by guides through dense bush to sites otherwise unseen, thereby epitomising“the African dream”. The region is rich in wildlife and falls within a registered Protected Area with a strong focus on conservation, offering guests the chance to spot an abundance of species and rare sightings.“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Toro River Lodge to our expanding portfolio of exclusive properties in Africa,” says Neil Markovitz, Founder and CEO at Newmark Hotels & Reserves.“With its unique safari offering, Toro River Lodge will undoubtedly delight visitors with an authentic experience of this special continent while they enjoy the refined luxury and warm hospitality associated with our properties.”Thitaka Lodge, on the other hand, is a new build and is currently under development, with an anticipated opening in the first quarter of 2026. This lodge will be situated in the Bwabwata National Park, along the Kwando River, offering guests an experience of Namibia unlike any other. The broader destination, originally known as the Caprivi Strip, is now referred to as the Zambezi Region and is located in the northeastern corner of the country, bordering Botswana, Angola, and Zambia. It is characterised by a rich water supply and a unique landscape, which is home to a great diversity of wildlife and is a wonderland for the intrepid explorer at heart.The lodge will be established in proximity to an elephant corridor, where these magnificent creatures move between Botswana and Angola. This exceptional setting will provide guests with memorable wildlife viewing opportunities through twice-daily game drives or boat outings.A luxury tented camp, marked by a magnificent Baobab tree at its entrance, Thitaka Lodge will comprise three private villas, each with a pool, three bush villas, also with private pools, three family villas, as well as six standard tents, a shared pool, a restaurant and a bar. Bush and boma dinners will feature, and accommodation will be offered on a full-board basis, with local beverages included.“Thitaka Lodge is a special addition to our portfolio as it marks our entry into Namibia, realising our aim of broadening our footprint in Africa and offering our guests a more diverse array of outstanding safari destinations to explore. I am certain that this exquisite destination, coupled with the experience at this world-class lodge, will captivate our guests and set the scene for lasting memories,” shares Markovitz.ENDSAbout Newmark Hotels & ReservesNewmark Hotels & Reserves lives by the promise of“Experience Authentic”. It creates memorable and unique experiences for guests – authentic to the location, environs and people of each of its properties.From gracious boutique luxury hotels, vibrant city hotels, inspiring safari lodges to blissful island getaways – Newmark is a curator of occasions that excite, serve, soothe and take care of its guests. Occasions that are complemented by sensorial cuisine, directed by Newmark's Group Head Chef, and enhanced by its Group Sommelier's selected wine choices.Established in 2007, Newmark Hotels & Reserves has its roots in Cape Town, and continues to expand throughout Africa. The hospitality management company's South African footprint includes Cape Town's iconic V&A Waterfront, the open skies of the Karoo, the rolling green hills of the UNESCO Waterberg Biosphere and the vast Kruger National Park where lion, elephant, buffalo, rhino and leopard roam free. Further afield, Newmark's guests can experience West African golf experiences, East African gorilla trekking experiences, and the opulence of Mauritian and Zanzibar beach resorts. Soon, guests will also be able to discover Namibia's water-rich safari land in the Zambezi Region, originally known as the Caprivi Strip.

