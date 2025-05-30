Carpe Diem Technology Solutions And Advanced Media Technologies (AMT) Announce Strategic Partnership
AMT Carpe Diem PartnershipDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carpe Diem Technology Solutions and Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), a trusted leader in telecommunications with over four decades of industry expertise, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration combines Carpe Diem's end-to-end network and infrastructure capabilities with AMT's extensive product portfolio and legacy - delivering more powerful, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for today's connectivity challenges.
The alliance enhances AMT's ability to provide comprehensive professional services and construction solutions while granting customers streamlined access to critical infrastructure through Carpe Diem's vendor-agnostic technology expertise. Carpe Diem will now support AMT's clients with customized services across legacy and next-generation Voice, Video, and IP networks.
“Partnering with Advanced Media Technologies represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more agile infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry,” said Cuong Dang, CEO of Carpe Diem Technology Solutions.“AMT's decades of experience and respected industry presence perfectly complement our service-led approach. Together, we're positioned to offer unmatched value, flexibility, and innovation to our customers.”
“Our collaboration with Carpe Diem Technology Solutions reflects our shared commitment to delivering complete, high-performance solutions across the entire telecommunications ecosystem,” said Phil Young, Vice President of Sales at Advanced Media Technologies.“By integrating our product depth with Carpe Diem's expertise in professional services and outside plant construction, we're helping providers build robust, scalable networks that meet the demands of tomorrow's connected world.”
