Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carpe Diem Technology Solutions And Advanced Media Technologies (AMT) Announce Strategic Partnership


2025-05-30 10:45:51
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMT Carpe Diem Partnership

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carpe Diem Technology Solutions and Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), a trusted leader in telecommunications with over four decades of industry expertise, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration combines Carpe Diem's end-to-end network and infrastructure capabilities with AMT's extensive product portfolio and legacy - delivering more powerful, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for today's connectivity challenges.

The alliance enhances AMT's ability to provide comprehensive professional services and construction solutions while granting customers streamlined access to critical infrastructure through Carpe Diem's vendor-agnostic technology expertise. Carpe Diem will now support AMT's clients with customized services across legacy and next-generation Voice, Video, and IP networks.

“Partnering with Advanced Media Technologies represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more agile infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry,” said Cuong Dang, CEO of Carpe Diem Technology Solutions.“AMT's decades of experience and respected industry presence perfectly complement our service-led approach. Together, we're positioned to offer unmatched value, flexibility, and innovation to our customers.”

“Our collaboration with Carpe Diem Technology Solutions reflects our shared commitment to delivering complete, high-performance solutions across the entire telecommunications ecosystem,” said Phil Young, Vice President of Sales at Advanced Media Technologies.“By integrating our product depth with Carpe Diem's expertise in professional services and outside plant construction, we're helping providers build robust, scalable networks that meet the demands of tomorrow's connected world.”

For more information about Carpe Diem Technology Solutions, visit .

Alixia Hoffman | Marketing Manager
Advanced Media Technologies
+1 954-427-5711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN30052025003118003196ID1109616302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search