Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins Goa Day Celebrations At Secretariat
The celebration was organised by the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, with the aim of showcasing the glorious cultural heritage, traditions, and historical legacy of the state of Goa to the general public.
CM Gupta said:“A large number of Goan citizens reside in Delhi, and through their hard work and dedication, they contribute significantly not only to the progress of their own state but also to that of the entire nation.”
“Goa is renowned not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage, peaceful lifestyle, and spirit of progress. Recently, the Delhi government has decided that the foundation day of every state will be celebrated with enthusiasm and dignity, to strengthen national unity and cultural diversity,” she said.
During the programme, artists associated with the Sahitya Kala Parishad gave mesmerising performances of Goa's traditional folk dances, music, and arts. Among them, the presentation of Goa's famous folk dance Fugdi was a major highlight.
This dance captivated the audience with its vigorous rhythm and traditional style. Additionally, the performances by male and female artistes dressed in traditional attire vividly brought the cultural diversity to life, said an official statement.
Minister of Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, stated: "Goa is not only a cultural leader but also a frontrunner in tourism, social, and economic aspects of India. The social, cultural, and educational cooperation between Delhi and Goa is continuously strengthening, and we believe this partnership will grow even deeper in the future."
A special exhibition was also organised to showcase Goa's traditional artistic practices, craftsmanship, and cultural symbols.
