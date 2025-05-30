Justice Committee Chairperson Commends National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) For Successful Prosecution And Life Sentences

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has commended the entire team that secured life sentences for all three accused in the human trafficking of the young Joshlin Smith.

“We can see that it was all hands-on deck to ensure justice for this little girl. The sentencing in this case is a critical step in the pursuit of justice for Joshlin and a stern reminder that our legal system will not tolerate crimes against children. While no sentence can undo the pain and loss, the committee trusts that this outcome reaffirms society's collective commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of every child in South Africa,” said Mr Nqola.

Joshlin disappeared in February 2024. South African had to face the heart-breaking reality that her mother, Ms Kelly Smith, alongside her partner Mr Jacquen Appollis and friend Mr Steveno van Rhyn, sold her for R20,000.

He said these sentences should send out the message that South Africa will not be a breeding ground for child trafficking. This is what the legislature had in mind with the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, Mr Nqola said, when it made provision for stiff penalties for robbing people of their freedom of movement. It is a heinous crime.

“Furthermore, we want to appreciate all the role players – the judiciary, the National Prosecuting Authority, and law enforcement agencies and the community at large – for their tireless efforts to ensure justice is seen to be done.

