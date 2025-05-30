All® Free Clear Laundry Detergent Is Helping Care For Skin...In The Laundry Room

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The content series will go live throughout June on the allbrand and "derm-fluencer" Instagram and TikTok channels to bridge the gap between laundry care and skincare. Sharing their top hacks to help strengthen skincare IQs and build better routines, the video series will feature a lineup of board-certified dermatologists and allfree clear partners, including:



Dr. Charles Puza, @drcharlesmd (2.6M followers across social media)

Dr. Joyce Park, @teawithmd (1.1M followers across social media) Dr. Luke Maxfield, @dr (443.6K followers across social media)

"Skincare-related matters and products are always popular conversation topics, but many overlook a simple step that they already do regularly – laundry," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "You might not find it in the skincare aisle, but your laundry detergent is an important part of your sensitive skincare routine because the items that we wash touch our skin nearly 24 hours a day. That's why we're enlisting trusted dermatologists to help us spread the word that laundry detergent belongs in the skincare conversation."

The brand will continue to educate consumers through multiple communications, including a sponsored appearance of the brand's Chief Dermatology Advisor, Dr. Zubritsky, on the Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, June 3 to discuss skincare tips and the connection between laundry care and skin care.

Being 100% free of dyes and fragrance allergens, all® free clear is also proud to announce it is a recipient of the National Psoriasis Foundation® Seal of Recognition, which highlights products intended to be non-irritating and safe for those living with psoriatic disease. all® products awarded the seal include: 30-ounce and 73-ounce all® free clear Original, Advanced OXI and Odor Relief Liquid Laundry Detergent, all® free clear MIGHTY PACS®*, all® free clear Dryer Sheets and all® free clear Liquid Fabric Softener products and are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target and grocery chains nationwide.

all® free clear will continue to bring the conversation around skincare to the laundry aisle. Stay up to date on the latest news and happenings coming later this year by visiting and following @all_laundry on Instagram and @alllaundry on TikTok.

* Not including Advanced Oxi 16-count

About all®

Sold in the United States, the all® laundry brand has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. Follow all® on Instagram @all_laundry , on TikTok @alllaundry and Facebook @alllaundry .

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit and on X @Henkel_NA .

