Alianza De Futbol Kicks Off 21St National Tour To Empower Hispanic Communities Through Soccer

The 2025 tour spans eight cities from May through September, bringing elite scouting opportunities, thrilling youth and adult tournaments, and community engagement to thousands of Hispanic families nationwide.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza de Futbol, the most trusted Hispanic soccer competition brand dedicated to the development of Hispanic soccer in the United States, announces the launch of the 21st edition of its national tour, to be held from May through September 2025. Alianza supports the growth of the sport at all levels - from early youth participation to adult competition - and offers structured opportunities for talented players to be observed by professional scouts from Liga MX, MLS, USSF, and collegiate programs. More broadly, it provides a space for families and communities to come together through soccer as both sport and cultural expression.

The 2025 Alianza de Futbol Tour will include eight stops across the country: Dallas, San Antonio, Colorado Springs, Chicago, New York, Salinas, Los Angeles, and El Paso. Each event will combine scouting programs and amateur tournaments, drawing participation from a wide range of players, teams, and community members.

"Reaching our 21st tour is a milestone that reflects the power of Alianza to unite, inspire, and transform lives," said Daina Lecuona, Director of Alianza de Futbol. "With the continued support of our partners, we remain steadfast in our mission to offer elite-level programming both on and off the field that empowers Hispanic youth to fulfill their athletic, educational and life potentials."

The 2025 tour will feature Alianza's signature programming:



Allstate Sueño Alianza Tryouts

Free, high-performance tryouts where top youth talent can showcase their abilities to scouts from Liga MX, MLS, USSF, and leading college programs.



Copita Alianza

A spirited youth tournament open to boys and girls of all levels, offering young athletes a chance to grow on and off the field.



Alianza 5v5

A one-day, fast-paced tournament that delivers high-energy matchups and nonstop action in small-sided play.



Copa Alianza

One of the most competitive adult men's amateur tournaments in the U.S., awarding a $5,000 prize to the champion of each regional event.

Vix Alianza Femenil

A dynamic and expanding platform for women's soccer, offering a $2,000 prize and a national stage for adult female teams.

Beyond the competition, Alianza de Futbol creates a powerful space where Hispanic families and communities are seen, celebrated, and supported. By supporting Alianza and attending our events, our Alianza families gain access to free resources, career-building opportunities, and a culturally affirming environment that fosters identity and belonging. Whether on the field, in the stands, or following from afar, every moment at Alianza contributes to the empowerment of Hispanic communities through connection, visibility, and shared pride in the game.

2025 Alianza Tour Dates & Locations:



Dallas, TX – May 31–June 1



San Antonio, TX – June 14–15



Colorado Springs, CO – June 28–29



Chicago, IL – July 12–13



New York, NY – July 26–27



Salinas, CA – August 9–10



Los Angeles, CA – August 23–24

El Paso, TX – September 6–7

Founded in 2004, Alianza de Futbol has built a legacy of impact over the past two decades, serving more than 300,000 players and families across the United States. Its model, centered on free, accessible programming and exposure to professional scouting, has helped participants pursue careers in professional soccer, earn college scholarships, and take on leadership roles within their communities.

The 2025 tour is presented in collaboration with longtime national partners: Allstate, Kings Hawaiian, TUDN, adidas, Chobani, and Gatorade - all of whom share Alianza's vision of creating pathways to success through sport.

About Alianza de Futbol

Alianza de Futbol is the premier Hispanic soccer program in the U.S., dedicated to top-level soccer experiences and community engagement. It is proudly part of For Soccer, a company committed to growing the game at every level. For more information and to register, visit: and join the conversation on social media using #AlianzaDeFutbol.

About For Soccer

Formed in January 2023, For Soccer emerged from the merger of For Soccer Ventures, a leading soccer-specific media and experiences company, and Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing, the original soccer marketing agency in the U.S. United by a commitment to the sport and marketing excellence, For Soccer focuses on accelerating soccer's growth in North America. They deliver unique soccer experiences to brands, fans, and players, recognizing soccer's global stature and regional growth potential.

Media Contact: Daina Lecuona

Director, Alianza De Futbol & Cultural Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (561) 866-0043

SOURCE For Soccer

