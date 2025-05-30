UAB“Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ Publishes Interim Financial Statements For The 3-Month Period Of 2025

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAB“Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ Publishes Interim Financial Statements For The 3-Month Period Of 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company ) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period of 2025.
Financial results
- As at 31 March 2025, the Company's total assets were EUR 189 711 thousand, total equity was EUR 98 345 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 91 366 thousand. As at 31 March 2025, the Company's investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 167 392 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2024, increased by EUR 7 490 thousand or 4.68%. For the period January - March 2025, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 2 205 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent appraiser and is conducted annually. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January - March 2025 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2025. Throughout January – March 2025, the Company incurred expenses related to development projects, operational activities, and cost of debt.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Attachment
-
2025 Q1 AEI FS consolidated EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment