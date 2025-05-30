Jscrambler Re-Elected To The PCI SSC 2025-2027 Board Of Advisors
Board Brings Leading Companies from all Sectors and Global Regions Together to Secure Payment Data
PORTO, Portugal, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler , a pioneer in client-side protection and compliance, today announced it has been re-elected to the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) Board of Advisors for 2025-2027. The PCI SSC Board of Advisors is a group of industry experts who provide technical insights to help shape payment security standards. Jscrambler Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Pedro Fortuna, and Security Advisor, John Elliott, have been Board of Advisors members since 2023.
Since its launch in 2004, the PCI SSC Board of Advisors has represented PCI SSC participating organizations worldwide, ensuring global industry involvement in the development of PCI security standards and programs. With today's announcement, Jscrambler will continue to serve on the board, bringing its industry and technical insights to PCI SSC plans and projects while actively contributing to the creation of new standards and major revisions aimed at securing payment data.
"The Board of Advisors provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI security standards and programs. We look forward to continuing to work with Jscrambler in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally," said PCI SSC Executive Director Gina Gobeyn.
"Cyber threats targeting payment environments are escalating, with e-skimming attacks becoming more common and damaging. Over the last year, we've worked closely with PCI SSC to help businesses strengthen their defenses against these threats," said Rui Ribeiro, CEO and Co-founder of Jscrambler. "We're proud that Pedro and John will continue serving on the Board of Advisors, not only sharing their expert insights but helping organizations around the globe protect their customers' payment data."
In addition to its work with the Council, Jscrambler continues to expand its comprehensive client-side protection and compliance platform, as well as PCI DSS solutions, designed to simplify ongoing script management, protection, and compliance. In December, Jscrambler announced that it had been assessed as compliant with PCI DSS v4 following an external assessment by Integrity360, a leading Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). This achievement reinforces Jscrambler's ability to protect its customers' sensitive data and ensure the security of their financial transactions.
In addition to today's news, Jscrambler will also be participating in upcoming PCI Community events in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. For additional details on these events, visit . For more information about Jscrambler and its solutions, visit .
About the PCI Security Standards Council
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with PCI SSC on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog . Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.
About Jscrambler
Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. Jscrambler is the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Jscrambler's integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, data leaks, misconfigurations, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to innovate securely online with JavaScript. Jscrambler's Code Integrity product safeguards first-party JavaScript through state-of-the-art obfuscation and exclusive runtime protection. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity product mitigates threats and risks posed by third-party tags, all while ensuring compliance with the new version 4 of PCI DSS. Jscrambler's Iframe Integrity empowers PSPs to deliver seamless protection, PCI DSS compliance, and SAQ A eligibility to merchants. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy, all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler serves a diverse range of customers, including top Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on safely engaging with their customers online.
For more information, visit , or follow Jscrambler on LinkedIn or X .
SOURCE Jscrambler
