Bluetooth Smart And Smart Ready Market To Worth USD 6.27 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 5.07 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 6.27 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 2.42% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Technology (Bluetooth Smart, Bluetooth Smart Ready, Bluetooth 5.0)
. By Application (Automotive, Building & Retail, Wearable Electronics, Healthcare, Accessories, Industrial Measurement and Diagnostics)
Purchase Single User PDF of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market Report (20% Discount) @
Bluetooth Smart Ready Leads Market Share While Bluetooth 5.0 and Wearables Drive Future Growth
By Technology
In 2023, Bluetooth Smart Ready held the largest global market share at 44.7%, due to its compatibility with both traditional Bluetooth and BLE): 9.1%. Its adoption in the automotive infotainment, consumer devices and smart home sectors cemented its lead. This cross-compatibility made it an excellent option for the vendors that were looking for future-proof components.
By Application
The automotive segment held 21.3% of the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market in 2023, with the growing implementation of Bluetooth for hands-free calling, audio streaming, vehicle diagnosis, and high-end infotainment systems Throughout the forecast period. Bluetooth Smart Ready technology is also an essential driver, as automakers are focusing on offering increased in-vehicle connectivity.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Apple Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Sony Corporation Microsoft Corporation Intel Corporation Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Nordic Semiconductor Texas Instruments Incorporated Broadcom Inc. STMicroelectronics Fitbit Inc. Garmin Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Xiaomi Corporation LG Electronics Inc.
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent Developments:
- In Sept 2024, Samsung unveiled the AI-capable Galaxy Tab S10 series, which offers increased CPU, GPU and NPU power and comes with a bundled S Pen for more intuitive productivity. With the available Galaxy AI ecosystem and SmartThings, the tablets are part of the rapidly growing network of supported devices delivering best-in-class, intelligent experiences, and robust security with Samsung Knox. In May 2025, Garmin's latest Forerunner 265 leads in 2025 for runners with advanced training features and strong battery life, while the rugged Enduro 3 is top for hikers, offering solar charging and durability.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market Segmentation, by Technology
8. Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market Segmentation, by Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. ConclusionCONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment