Legend Senior Living® Grows Portfolio Across Kansas, Colorado, And Pennsylvania
|Residence Name
|Care
|Address
|Phone
|Hemsley House at University Park
|Assisted Living & Memory Care
|2105 University Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
|719-268-1818
|Hemsley House of McCandless
|Personal Care & Memory Care
|900 Lincoln Club Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|412-441-1241
| Hemsley House
of Upper St. Clair
|Personal Care & Memory Care
|500 Village Dr, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241
|412-831-2200
|Hemsley House of Lenexa
|Assisted Living & Memory Care
|15055 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215
|913-307-0665
