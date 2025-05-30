Thexchange Highlights Global Market Potential For Virtualstax, The First Global Exchange For Talent

VirtualStaX

Drew Brees-BaseStaX

Von Miller StaX

- Founder Rudolf Markgraaff

CAPETOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TheXchange provided an in-depth look at the global market potential for VirtualStaX, a recently launched platform described as the "First Global Xchange for People." VirtualStaX is a novel technology that enables individuals globally to create and trade their own blockchain-verified StaX Digital Trading Cards, offering a new avenue for talent monetization and fan engagement with the potential to reach every talented person on earth.

VirtualStaX, accessible through the StaX platform, allows individuals-referred to as StaX Issuers-the opportunity to create and issue their own VirtualStaX that represent their skills, achievements, and talents. VirtualStaX can be bought, sold, and traded by fans on TheXchange's StaX global marketplace, using blockchain technology to ensure authenticity and ownership. The platform supports two types of StaX: BaseStaX (fungible tokens) that trade on a global Xchange according to the Issuer's performance, and CollectorStaX (non-fungible tokens or NFTs). Issuers retain 90% of the gross revenue from their card sales, with the remaining 10% contributing to TheXchange's revenue, distributed to its stakeholders through the company's digital security, TurnCoin – the world's first gross revenue-sharing digital security.

The global market for VirtualStaX is extensive, with the platform designed to engage people in a diverse range of categories, including sports, music, entertainment, influencers, entrepreneurs, and public figures. In sports alone, there are over 8,000 sports worldwide, with the top 100 sports encompassing more than 98 million professional athletes, 89 million teams, and 1.3 billion amateurs. This vast pool of talent-from soccer players in São Paulo to cricketers in Mumbai-can use VirtualStaX to create tradable digital assets. Similarly, musicians, actors, performers, YouTube and TikTok influencers, podcasters, gamers, startup founders, tech pioneers, small business owners, politicians, activists, and celebrities can connect with supporters through the platform, creating a broad and inclusive ecosystem.

Rudolf Markgraaff, founder of TheXchange, emphasized the platform's global reach.“VirtualStaX provides a new way for individuals to showcase their talents on the world stage,” Markgraaff said.“From a young athlete in Africa to an innovator in America, StaX offers a platform where talent can be discovered and supported on a global scale.” Markgraaff initiated the development of VirtualStaX in 2017, securing a patent for the business model in 2021, with the StaX decentralized progressive web app set to launch in July 2025.

The market potential for VirtualStaX is supported by current digital trends. As of early 2025, there are 5.4 billion people online, with 4.9 billion active on social media, reflecting a global appetite for digital engagement and creator support. Additionally, annual spending on sports, entertainment, and collectibles reach trillions of dollars, indicating a significant opportunity for a platform like VirtualStaX to facilitate direct fan engagement. The platform's structure allows every new StaX Issuer to expand its ecosystem, as their supporters trade their VirtualStaX Cards based on their achievements and fan interaction, creating a self-sustaining cycle of growth that spans generations and borders.

VirtualStaX has garnered support from prominent ambassadors, including NFL athlete Drew Brees, who serves as the platform's global VirtualStaX ambassador.“This platform enables individuals to connect with their supporters in a meaningful way,” Brees stated. He is joined by a diverse group of ambassadors, including NFL players Von Miller and Cam Jordan, country music star Luke Bryan, NBA player Wendell Carter Jr., rugby legend Jean de Villiers, and pro surfer Matthew McGillivray, who are raising awareness of the platform's potential across various fields.



Watch: Drew Brees StaX Ambassador

The platform's design draws parallels to transformative digital innovations like the early days of cryptocurrency, offering a transparent and inclusive system where talent can be supported on a global scale. VirtualStaX enables individuals-whether a teenager in Nairobi or a professional in New York-to create their own digital assets that reflect their achievements, with fans participating in their journey through trading. This model positions VirtualStaX as a significant development in the creator economy, with the potential to engage billions of talented individuals worldwide.“VirtualStaX literally taps into the most powerful source of renewable energy in the world – passionate people and their dreams,” says Founder Markgraaff.

Every Talent, Every Dream, Empowered: Professionals monetize their fame, while amateurs-young golfers, budding actors, or tech visionaries-fund their dreams, inviting fans to participate in their journey and share in their success. Ali Anne, a young South African amateur golfer, proves how VirtualStaX empowers all to shine. This is truly "People for People"-unlocking dreams worldwide.



WATCH: Alli Anne's Story



TheXchange, based in Cape Town, South Africa, continues to develop VirtualStaX to include new categories and professions, ensuring its relevance across diverse global markets. The company is committed to fostering an ecosystem where talent is the currency, supported by technology that prioritizes accessibility and transparency. For more information, visit .

About TheXchange and VirtualStaX

TheXchange is a technology company focused on creating a global exchange platform for talent through VirtualStaX. VirtualStaX are blockchain-verified digital trading cards that individuals can issue via StaX, enabling fans to buy, sell, and trade them as digital assets while participating in the creator's journey and share in their success.

E. King

TheXchange Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

BELIEVE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.