CABS Health Network And Cookunity Launch Medicaid Meal Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity In New York City

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CABS Health Network is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with CookUnity, the only premium 100% chef-crafted meal delivery service, to launch a new Medicaid-covered initiative that directly addresses food insecurity and healthy living through culturally tailored, chef-made meals.This initiative, funded by Medicaid 1115-Waiver and being rolled out through the Social Care Network Program, empowers CABS to screen Medicaid recipients in the communities they serve and, for those who qualify, connect them with additional support services, such as food, non-medical transportation, and housing remediation. These services are beyond what's traditionally covered, and CABS anticipates serving at least 500 Medicaid recipients with fresh meals by CookUnity over the next 12 months.“This is more than a meal delivery service, it's a path to better health and restored dignity,” said Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO of CABS Health Network.“With rising grocery prices and limited access to nutritious meals, too many of our clients, especially seniors and individuals with chronic conditions, are left behind. Through this partnership, we're saying: you matter, and your health matters.” CookUnity ( ) is not your typical food program. With over 100 chefs and a rotating menu of more than 300 dishes, the platform offers restaurant-quality, fresh meals, crafted daily and delivered directly to the doors of eligible participants. From flavorful cultural recipes to globally inspired meals, every meal can be tailored to a personalized meal plan created in collaboration with a licensed CABS-registered dietitian or licensed nutritionist.Unlike traditional meal programs offering one-size-fits-all options, this service is uniquely designed to meet each client's needs, cultural background, and personal preferences. It redefines food access for Medicaid recipients by providing variety, dignity, and real nourishment in every meal.Food is Medicine: The Heart of the InitiativeAt the core of this partnership is the belief that food is medicine, a critical tool in managing one's health. CABS expects to help address some of the prevalent chronic illnesses in NYC Medicaid communities–hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. For many Medicaid recipients, this may be the first time they've had consistent access to meals that reflect their culture and directly support their health. By integrating nutrition with care planning and offering meals beyond the basics, CABS and CookUnity are delivering more than food; they're providing a new standard of wellness.“At CookUnity, we believe everyone deserves access to healthy, tasty, and culturally relevant food. Our partnership with CABS Health Network allows us to expand that access. We'll be providing meals that are not only nourishing and chef-crafted but truly reflective of the communities we serve. Together, we're raising the standard for what food access can and should look like in New York.” Bruno Didier, Head of CookUnity BusinessCABS Health Network, long known for its trusted home care and care management services agency, is also integrating the program with its existing clients based on the program's eligibility requirements.How It Works:To qualify for this program, individuals must:· Be Medicaid eligible· Be enrolled in a Medicaid Managed Care plan (e.g., MetroPlus)· Be part of a designated enhanced population with qualifying chronic conditions or needs.· Not receiving duplicate services.· Undergo a community screening through CABS' Social Care Network.CABS will guide participants through the eligibility process, each receiving personalized coaching or support from CABS dietitians. Based on their needs, participants will gain access to up to six months of meal deliveries crafted to meet their specific health needs, all at no out-of-pocket cost. Certain populations, such as pregnant or postpartum individuals, may be eligible to receive meal services for an extended period.In a time when fast food often seems like the only affordable option, this partnership aims to change that. CABS Health Network launched this initiative with a simple but powerful idea: food plays a key role in health. For Medicaid recipients, access to meals that are both nutritious and tailored to their needs can make a life-changing difference. This program isn't just about delivering meals, it's about providing better health, more choice, and a renewed sense of dignity.This program removes financial and logistical barriers for Medicaid recipients, showing that high-quality food isn't a luxury; it's a necessity that everyone deserves access to.CABS and CookUnity will also launch a community-facing awareness campaign with digital content, events, and open enrollment information to ensure this life-changing program reaches the people who need it most.If your organization is interested in having CABS attend an event or host on-site Medicaid eligibility screenings, please visit to submit a request or learn more about bringing this program directly to your community.About CABS Health Network:CABS Health Network has been a trusted home- and community-based health service provider for over 45 years. Dedicated to health equity, CABS continues to lead with compassion, cultural sensitivity, and a commitment to improving lives one client, one service, one meal at a time.About CookUnity:CookUnity is a premium, chef-made meal delivery platform that connects top chefs with discerning consumers seeking nourishing meals delivered to their doorstep. With a mission to redefine convenience without compromising taste or quality, CookUnity offers a diverse menu curated by culinary professionals, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Through innovative partnerships and a commitment to culinary excellence, CookUnity aims to reimagine the home dining experience, making chef-prepared meals accessible nationwide. Learn more at CookUnity.To learn more about eligibility and how to enroll, visit

