Cohabitation Agreements: Understanding Legal Protections For Unmarried Couples

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Love may be in the air, but fewer and fewer people seem to be taking the big leap into marriage. Census data shows that in 2024 just 47.1% of households consisted of married couples. This is the second-lowest percentage, after 2022, which showed an all-time low of only 46.8% of households consisting of married couples.People often don't know they can protect themselves financially while living together in a non-married relationship, in ways that are similar to a prenuptial agreement for married couples. A cohabitation agreement functions like a prenuptial agreement, but is designed for couples who are not getting married or do not plan to, but still want to be prepared for possible separation. This kind of document can also benefit people who live together for non-romantic reasons, such as elder care or simply friendship-based cohabitation.Below are some common reasons to enter into a cohabitation agreement:Distribution of property after a breakup or parting-of-waysOwnership of joint bank accounts or other domestic assetsPayment of debts during and after the cohabitationChild custody and child supportHealthcare decision-making powerNon-married couples who live together and are interested in being prepared for a range of potential futures are urged to seek legal counsel and have a cohabitation agreement drawn up. Online resources like LegalMatch, the first-ever attorney-client matching platform, make it easy to get matched for free with a prenup attorney . LegalMatch also has an extensive online Law Library with educational documents on a variety of legal topics to provide guidance on different legal scenarios, the kind attorney one might need, and how to move forward when facing a legal challenge.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Ken LaMance

LegalMatch

+1 415-946-0856

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.