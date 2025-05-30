Cohabitation Agreements: Understanding Legal Protections For Unmarried Couples
People often don't know they can protect themselves financially while living together in a non-married relationship, in ways that are similar to a prenuptial agreement for married couples. A cohabitation agreement functions like a prenuptial agreement, but is designed for couples who are not getting married or do not plan to, but still want to be prepared for possible separation. This kind of document can also benefit people who live together for non-romantic reasons, such as elder care or simply friendship-based cohabitation.
Below are some common reasons to enter into a cohabitation agreement:
Distribution of property after a breakup or parting-of-ways
Ownership of joint bank accounts or other domestic assets
Payment of debts during and after the cohabitation
Child custody and child support
Healthcare decision-making power
Non-married couples who live together and are interested in being prepared for a range of potential futures are urged to seek legal counsel and have a cohabitation agreement drawn up. Online resources like LegalMatch, the first-ever attorney-client matching platform, make it easy to get matched for free with a prenup attorney . LegalMatch also has an extensive online Law Library with educational documents on a variety of legal topics to provide guidance on different legal scenarios, the kind attorney one might need, and how to move forward when facing a legal challenge.
About LegalMatch
LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.
Ken LaMance
LegalMatch
+1 415-946-0856
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment