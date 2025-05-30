OPIC Technologies Enables Next-Generation 3D Shopping And Live Try-Ons With Spatial Livestream Technology

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

Retailers and beauty brands can now offer immersive product showcases and real-time spatial try-ons to customers at home.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is transforming the future of retail by enabling fully immersive 3D shopping experiences and live spatial product demonstrations. From showcasing the texture of a handbag to broadcasting real-time makeup try-ons on live models, OPIC's technology helps brands connect with customers in a deeper, more visual way.

With OPIC's platform, retailers can livestream products in spatial 3D, allowing viewers to virtually inspect items from all angles-seeing how light reflects off fabric, how a shoe flexes in motion, or how a piece of jewelry sparkles up close. These experiences go far beyond flat video, offering customers the detail, depth, and context needed to make confident purchases.

"Shoppers want to see how a product truly looks and behaves in real life," said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies. "Spatial Livestreaming gives them that ability-right from their home."

The platform also powers live 3D try-ons for fashion and beauty brands. Models can demonstrate how garments move on the body or how makeup shades appear on different skin tones in real-time, spatially aware streams. This brings a new level of clarity and realism to digital product presentation.

"The future of shopping is interactive and immersive," Douglas added. "Brands that embrace spatial formats will build stronger trust with customers by showing-not just telling-what makes their products special."

As e-commerce continues to grow, Spatial Livestream Technology is becoming a key tool for retailers aiming to stand out in a crowded market. OPIC Technologies offers scalable solutions for brands of all sizes, combining 3D video precision with the immediacy of live content.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, delivering real-time 3D video solutions for industries including retail, entertainment, education, and healthcare. Through its proprietary platform, OPIC enables immersive experiences that bridge the gap between digital and physical worlds, helping businesses connect with audiences in more meaningful ways.

