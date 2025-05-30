1 Dead In Mizoram Wall Collapse Incessant Rains, Waterlogging Disrupt Life In NE States

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Aizawl, May 30 (IANS) One person died and another was injured as a wall collapsed at Thuampui in Mizoram's Aizawl on Friday after incessant rains during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Normal life in most of the northeastern states was badly affected since Thursday due to intermittent light to moderate rain triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

An official of the Mizoram Disaster Management Authority said that the wall collapse caused the death of Lalnunmawia, 36, while Lalfakzuala, 35, was injured and is under medical treatment.

Another official said that schools in Aizawl district remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday as incessant rain lashed the mountainous state, triggering landslides in different parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 29 to June 1 in all the northeastern states.

Incessant rain since Thursday caused waterlogging in Assam's main city of Guwahati for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Officials said that major parts of the Guwahati-Shillong road, one of the vital roads in the city, remained waterlogged, triggering heavy traffic congestion in most parts of the commercial city.

Flash floods in several localities, including Chandmari, Rukminigaon, and Hatigaon, severely affected normal life.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a statement, said that the IMD has predicted inclement weather over Assam with the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected across western and southern parts of the state in the next 2-3 days. In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, the Guwahati airport authority advised all the passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has informed that in the coming days, the state would see heavy rainfall in nearly every district until June 5, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. As a result, it is vital to take the necessary measures during this period, including avoiding lightning strikes and high winds, which can disrupt communication and connectivity. Due to the risk of high precipitation in the hill sector, Nagaland's lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, are vulnerable to inundation, water logging and flash floods, the NSDMA statement said.

Light to moderate rains, flash floods, and landslides also affected life in Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. There were reports of damage to many houses in these states.