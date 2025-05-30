Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MP CM, BJP State Chief Review Preparations Of PM Modi's Programme In Bhopal

2025-05-30 10:15:18
(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders reviewed preparations for its 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan' event on Friday to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other senior leaders, including in-charge for the state, Mahendra Singh, held a meeting with party workers assigned specific tasks.

Later, Chief Minister Yadav and MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma together carried out an inspection visit at Jamboree Maidan, the venue for the event being organised on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

The Chief Minister said that this event will mark a new era of social, cultural, and infrastructural transformation in Madhya Pradesh, symbolising women's empowerment inspired by Devi Ahilyabai and development guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision.

"This grand conference dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar with grandeur and divinity will write a new chapter in the progress journey of the state. People of Madhya Pradesh are excited to welcome PM Modi," Yadav said during the inspection visit at Jamboree Maidan.

According to the BJP's women's wing, 15,000 women volunteers from across 1,300 local units (mandals) have been selected to welcome the Prime Minister. These women will wear specially provided sarees in the symbolic sindoor shade, representing both respect and strength.

"The vermilion sarees are a tribute to PM Modi and our armed forces, who gave a befitting reply to terrorism following the Pahalgam incident. The sarees will be provided by the party to the women," said MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma.

Besides addressing the gathering of around two lakh women from across Madhya Pradesh, including BJP's women members, PM Modi will give several gifts to Madhya Pradesh.

He will perform the virtual bhoomi-pujan for ghat (stretch) construction along the Kshipra River, which is a part of the Simhastha 2028 preparations.

He will release a commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 300 coin and postal stamp dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai, and virtually inaugurate two airports and the Indore Railway Metro.

