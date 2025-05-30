United For Peace: United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers Day Commemoration Promotes Shared Desire For Unity In South Sudan

“For very long time, we have been waiting for peace. With peace, there will be no more war. The time for change is here now,” crooned prominent South Sudanese reggae singer, WJ De King and fellow artist Irene Toss.

Their electrifying performance brought hundreds of people to their feet, singing and dancing together, at the flagship event commemorating the International Day of United Nations Peacekeeping in Bor, Jonglei State.

“Peace begins with self-love, with self-reliance. Peace begins with celebrating diversity and embracing unity.”

The dynamic duo embraced the theme for the day by launching a new song, commissioned by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, as part of a campaign to promote peace in the world's youngest country, under the theme“Peace Begins with Me”.

The campaign calls on every individual to take action, no matter how small, to contribute to a powerful, collective movement for peace. It also recognizes the persistence and unwavering commitment of the people of South Sudan to end conflict and secure sustainable peace and democracy.

“This event means a lot as coming together is the only way forward. If there is music, there is peace,” stressed WJ De King, who is also renown for being a peace activist.

The event, held at the Jonglei State Secretariat, was all about engagement and inclusion, with participants including women's groups, children from a variety of schools, government officials, and UNMISS peacekeepers.

“Today is the day to make friendships. Make sure you don't go home without making a friend,” was the first thing people heard when entering the location, from young community mobilizer and writer, Mnyok Akech Atem, who seized the opportunity to promote the change he would like to see in his country.

By giving space to different communities, the commemoration ceremony celebrated diversity and encouraged participants to embrace unity by resolving grievances, promoting reconciliation, and working together to implement locally led peace processes.

“It is our responsibility to foster mindsets and actions that will contribute to sustainable long-term peace in this country,” said the Guest of Honor, Jonglei State Deputy Governor, Matiop Lueth Atem.“The UNMISS peacekeepers have been leading by example, and we want you to know that we, and the world beyond our nation's borders, see your sacrifice for the service to others.”

UNMISS Head of Bor Field Office, Geeta Pious, stressed the mission's commitment to supporting South Sudan as it navigates the difficult journey from war to peace. She highlighted the contribution being made by peacekeepers in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area to protect civilians, deter violence, build critical infrastructure, and even help revolutionize the agricultural sector to encourage economic growth.

For once, during the notorious rainy season, the weather was kind with the sun shining down on those gathered to celebrate the day, while it was noted that, at the same time, UNMISS peacekeepers were tirelessly labouring to drain water from areas hit by severe flooding, including the event venue, earlier in the week.

It was the perfect conditions for hosting a wide variety of performances by Indian, Ethiopian, South Korean and Sri Lankan peacekeepers as well as the Nuer, Dinka and Anyuak communities.

As event moderator UNMISS' Mach Samuel put it:“It's like watching the world live”!

“The fact that so many local communities came here and showed their appreciation with their performances really made us feel the significance and impact of our work here,” shared UNMISS engineering peacekeeper, Captain Sylvia Nzila.

At the end of the day, there was a sense that change is possible. Even after the event was officially concluded, participants from all communities stayed to exchange hugs, contact details, and share their feelings.

The outcome demonstrates that peacekeeping is more than just protecting civilians, it is about building trust and confidence in support of sustainable peace, so that the people of South Sudan can secure the brighter future that they deserve.

It illustrates that peace really does begin with me, you and all of us.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).