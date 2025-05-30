President El-Sisi Speaks With Greek Prime Minister (PM) Mitsotakis

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi and Greek PM Mitsotakis reiterated their keenness on maintaining the significant momentum in relations between the two friendly countries.

The two sides underscored their commitment to further advancing the strategic ties between the two countries toward broader prospects across various fields, in consistency with their historical nature and in a manner that serves the interests of both friendly peoples.

The call stressed Egypt's unwavering commitment to preserving the unique and sacred religious status of St. Catherine's Monastery, ensuring this status remains untouched.

This commitment is reinforced by the recent judicial ruling that aligns with Egypt's dedication to the sanctity of religious and ecclesiastical sites, and reaffirms the unique heritage, spiritual, and religious standing of St. Catherine's Monastery.

