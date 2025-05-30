President El-Sisi Speaks With Greek Prime Minister (PM) Mitsotakis
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi and Greek PM Mitsotakis reiterated their keenness on maintaining the significant momentum in relations between the two friendly countries.
The two sides underscored their commitment to further advancing the strategic ties between the two countries toward broader prospects across various fields, in consistency with their historical nature and in a manner that serves the interests of both friendly peoples.
The call stressed Egypt's unwavering commitment to preserving the unique and sacred religious status of St. Catherine's Monastery, ensuring this status remains untouched.
This commitment is reinforced by the recent judicial ruling that aligns with Egypt's dedication to the sanctity of religious and ecclesiastical sites, and reaffirms the unique heritage, spiritual, and religious standing of St. Catherine's Monastery.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment