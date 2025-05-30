Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Croatian President On National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, on his country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses to President Milanovic His warmest congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Croatian people.

The Sovereign expresses His deep satisfaction with the close relations rooted in friendship and mutual esteem between the two countries, reiterating His firm determination to continue working with the Croatian President to strengthen the fruitful cooperation and extend it to all sectors, for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

