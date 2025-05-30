Afri Diplomat To Host 'The Summit Of Women In Global Diplomacy' In Abuja

The Pan-African magazine that spotlights the diplomatic missions of African nations within Africa and diaspora, Afri Diplomat ( ), has concluded plans to host women of African descent in global diplomacy at Fraser Suites Abuja, on the 5th of July, 2025. The summit which is an advancement of its 'Women In Diplomacy' edition recently released with 'Power List 50 Women In Global Diplomacy', will be held under the theme 'Deepening Inclusive Diplomacy'.

The event will serve as conversational convergence and platform for formal recognition of purposely and meritoriously selected honorees of 'Power List 50 Women of African Descent In Global Diplomacy'. Some of the honorees of Nigerian extract include Amb. Judith Seffi Attah; first female permanent secretary of the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs, lifetime envoy of UNESCO and first Minister of Women Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Foreign Affairs for States, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; DG of World Trade Organization, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dr. Amina J Mohammed; Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi; Secretary General of African Civil Aviation Commission, Zuriel Oduwole; Nobel Peace Prize Nominee.

Some of the women of African descent from other parts of Africa, on the Power List are Ms. Dagmawit Moges Bekele; Former Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Minister of Transportation and current DG of African Union Peace Fund (Ethiopian), H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey(Ghanaian); former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ghana and current Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, H.E. Mia Motley; Prime Minister of Barbados, Lerato M. Mataboge (South African); African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure&Energy, Dr. Marit Kitaw; Interim Director of AU's African Minerals Development Centre, H.E. President Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah; Former Foreign Minister and First Female President of Namibia, H.E. Epsy Campbell Barr; First Black VP of Costa Rica&UN IDFPAD Chairperson, Dr. Condolezza Rice; First Female National Security Adviser&First African American Secretary of State, Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi; Deputy Chairperson of African Union, Kamina Johnson Smith; First Female Foreign Minister of Jamaica etc.

The event is expected to be headlined by H.E. Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, The Minister of Foreign Affairs for States and H.E. Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Honorable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development.

According to organizers, the summit will recognize and celebrate the difference women make in the field of diplomacy. It will be advocacy platform for stressing the need for inclusion of more women in key decision making positions.“To put things in perspective and without having to travel far, there are more than a hundred foreign ambassadors on foreign missions to Nigeria, but only 8 of them are women. This goes to show the need for some gender balancing act in the world of diplomacy. This is why we are doing this”, Sòókò Deji Ajomale-McWord, Editor-In-Chief said while explaining the rationale behind the event.

About Afri Diplomat:

Afri Diplomat is a 3-year old multimedia that amplifies the diplomatic missions of African nations and their diaspora. It is published by Diplomacy Publishing&Events, organizers of The Diplomatic Games Week and The Trade Relations Cup/The Trade Commissioners' Summit&Exhibition. Afri Diplomat is accredited by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs while The Diplomatic Games Week has the endorsement of the ministry.