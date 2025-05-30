Thermal Coal's Price Drops To Four-Year Low
Thermal %Coal is currently trading at $19.75 U.S. per metric ton, down 16% since the start of 2025 and at its lowest level since 2021.
Benchmark prices for thermal coal, which is used in power stations to generate electricity, have fallen form a peak in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked an energy crisis and drove prices to record levels.
Coal's price reached an all time high of $457.80 U.S. a metric ton in September 2022.
High prices in 2022 and 2023 drove a surge in production, with China, India, and Indonesia opening new coal mines.
Domestic output in China, the world's biggest producer of thermal coal, has been at record levels since last year, which has led to a global oversupply, say analysts.
High inventory levels in China and India, the world's second-largest coal producer, have led to a steep price decline for thermal coal, say analysts.
Despite the current supply glut, global demand for thermal coal has risen in recent years due to growing use among power stations and artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centres.
Electricity providers such as %GEVernova (NYSE: $GEV), %VistraCorp (NYSE: $VST) and %XcelEnergy (NASDAQ: $XEL) have seen their stocks rise amid growing demand from A.I. data centres and other sources.
Analysts expect coal prices to decrease further this year as the amount of supply remains elevated.
Most of the world's thermal coal is mined domestically and used in the same country where it is produced — only about one-tenth is shipped to foreign markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment