BUZZ: Salman Khan To Team Up With Malayalam Director Mahesh Narayanan For Big-Budget Action Thriller

Mumbai: Following the failure of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly planning a war film. He is also said to be in discussions with Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Anees Bazmee, and Rajkumar Periasamy. The latest news suggests that Salman Khan might collaborate with a Malayalam director.

According to Peeping Moon, Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan is set to helm a new Salman Khan film. Reportedly, Narayanan personally met Khan and presented the project. Peeping Moon states that the duo is discussing a big-budget action thriller.

Discussions are still in the initial stages, but sources say that Khan is impressed with the story's premise and has promised to review the completed script. The film is likely to be produced under the Reel Life Productions banner by Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri.

Mahesh Narayanan is known for critically acclaimed films like 'Take Off,' 'C U Soon,' and 'Malik.' This marks his first foray into a major commercial Hindi film, which is expected to be the most commercial project of his career.

Narayanan has previously worked as an editor in Hindi films like 'Fir Kabi' and 'Traffic.' He was initially slated to make his Bollywood directorial debut with the medical thriller 'Phantom Hospital' in collaboration with Junglee Pictures. However, there have been no updates on the film since its announcement in 2021.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is reportedly set to begin filming a war movie directed by Apoorva Lakhia in July. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Khan will portray Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commander of the 16th Bihar Regiment. Currently, Mahesh Narayanan is busy filming his most anticipated Malayalam project, 'M.M.M.M.' This thriller boasts a star-studded cast, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara.