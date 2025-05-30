403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Accuses China Of Violating Preliminary Trade Deal, Says He Saved Their Economy
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a preliminary trade deal between the two countries.</p> <p>Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that, unsurprising as it may be to some people, the Xi Jinping-led government did not honor its end of the bargain.</p> <p>“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” he said.</p> <p>While Trump has not yet revealed exactly how China violated the preliminary trade deal with the U.S., he said the Asian country was in“grave economic danger” two weeks ago.</p> <p>He said he made a“fast deal” with China to save them from a“bad situation.”</p> <p>The President also claimed that many factories in China closed and that there was“civil unrest” in the country. He previously warned that the Chinese economy was“collapsing.”</p> <p><img></p> <p>Trump's remarks also come a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China are a “bit stalled.”</p> <p>“I believe we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks. And I believe we may, at some point, have a call between the President [Donald Trump] and Party Chair Xi [Jinping],” he said in an interview.</p> <p>The U.S. and China struck a preliminary deal earlier this month, pausing most of the tariffs for 90 days. That could now fall through, and there could be another tit-for-tat tariff war between the world's top two economies.</p> <p>At the time of writing, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, was down 0.32%.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment