Elon Musk Heavily Used Drugs During Trump Campaign: 'Box With Pills, Ketamine That Affected Bladder, More'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk's drug use has been known for a while, but it ramped up significantly during Donald Trump's campaign trail last year, people familiar with his activities told the New York Times. Elon Musk drug consumption went so beyond occasional use that it even affected his bladder, he reportedly told some people.

During the Donald Trump campaign trail, Elon Musk carried a medication box that contained 20 pills. He used ketamine that affected his bladder. Elon Musk also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, the New York Times reported.

The report adds to Musk's troubles as the world's richest person formally steps away from his role advising Donald Trump to return to a business empire under stress.

Tesla's sales have slumped in part because of a backlash to Musk's political activities and bombastic personality, while SpaceX this week suffered another setback in a key rocket program.

Tesla shares fell 0.8 per cent before regular trading Friday in New York. The stock is down 11% this year, largely recovering from a deep slide in the first quarter.

Back in January, Elon Musk had responded to the drug use charges, saying 'not even trace quantities' of drugs and alcohol were found in his system after three years of random drug testing.

Elon Musk's clarification came after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that the world's richest man routinely consumed illegal drugs at parties around the world.

Replying to a post mentioning the WSJ report, Musk wrote,“After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA's request, to do 3 years of random drug testing. Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol .”

Elon Musk had famously smoked marijuana during an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, drawing criticism from NASA, which demanded written assurances from SpaceX that the company was complying with the federal drug-free workplace law.

