'Mamata Banerjee Said What Should Never Be Spoken': BJP Slams Bengal CM For 'Sindoor' Remark On PM Modi
Speaking of Mamata Banerjee's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said,“Mamata Banerjee has said what should never be spoken. No politician or elected representative should use a language... [she said] 'Is PM Modi the husband of every woman?' What kind of language is this?”
Yes, Modi is a 'sewak' (servant) to all – like a father figure to some and a brother to others, Sambit Patra said.
Attacking Mamata Banerjee , Sambit Patra said,“There is no doubt, however, that if someone has worked to shelter Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas, it is Mamata Banerjee. They are fond of her.”
He accused opposition parties, which had cited the report to slam the BJP for politicising Operation Sindoor, of spreading this propaganda to belittle India's military action against Pakistan and terror sites there.WHAT DID MAMATA BANERJEE SAY?
After the prime minister hit at Bengal government, Mamata Banerjee hit back at PM Modi over the“sindoor” report, saying,“Please remember, every woman has respect, they accept sindoor only from her husband... The way you are talking... you are not the husband of everybody; why are you not giving sindoor to your Mrs first?”
Banerjee had said she did not want to get into such details but claimed that she was compelled to do so.“The Centre named it Operation Sindoor for political gains ahead of upcoming elections [in various states],” she alleged.
“First, he [PM Modi] used to call himself a tea-seller, then a chowkidar, and now he has come to sell sindoor. He cannot sell sindoor like this,” Mamata Banerjee said.
(With agency inputs)
