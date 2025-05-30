Saudi King's Warning To Iranian Leader: Take Trump Seriously

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister recently visited Tehran carrying an urgent message from King Salman to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The message urged Iran to seriously consider the U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to negotiate a nuclear deal, emphasizing that this opportunity could prevent a potential war with Israel.

King Salman, concerned about growing instability in the Gulf region, dispatched his son, Prince Khalid bin Salman, on this critical diplomatic mission. On April 17th, Prince Khalid, leading a delegation, met with Iranian political and security officials in Tehran. Iran stated that the visit aimed to develop defense ties, regional cooperation, peace, stability, and counterterrorism efforts.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Presidential Office in Tehran with key figures including Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagheri, and Abbas Araqchi. During the talks, Prince Khalid warned that Trump had little patience for prolonged negotiations. Gulf sources noted that the Saudi minister emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement with the U.S. to avoid a failed negotiation that might lead to an Israeli attack on Iran.

Iranian officials responded by stating their desire for an agreement that would ease economic pressure through the lifting of Western sanctions. Prince Khalid urged Iran and its allies to refrain from any actions that might provoke the United States, warning that Trump's reaction could be harsher than those of his predecessors, Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

The Saudi minister also assured Tehran that Riyadh would not permit the use of its territory or airspace for any potential U.S. or Israeli military action against Iran. This assurance aimed to reduce fears of escalation and promote dialogue between the regional rivals.

This high-level Saudi delegation's visit to Tehran signifies a cautious but notable attempt to de-escalate tensions amid rising fears of conflict in the Gulf. Analysts from the International Crisis Group emphasize that direct communication channels between Saudi Arabia and Iran are essential to managing regional security threats and preventing miscalculations that could lead to open warfare.

Furthermore, experts from the Middle East Institute highlight that while the negotiations are fraught with challenges, the shared interest in stability and economic recovery could motivate both Tehran and Riyadh to pursue diplomatic solutions. The message carried by Prince Khalid underscores Saudi Arabia's strategic calculus to balance confrontation with engagement to secure a peaceful regional order.

