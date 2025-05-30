From BGT Star To Global Voice - Tom Ball's 'Timeless' New Single, Soars From Abbey Road

The voice that captivated millions is back with an orchestral anthem for the ages.

Tom Ball delivers a cinematic masterpiece with his brand-new single“Timeless” produced by Manu Martin & Susan Lim featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & London Voices, recorded live at Abbey Road Studios.

NEW SINGLE 'TIMELESS' - OUT 27th JUNE 2025 - HERE

After celebrating a Top 5 UK album in 2024 and becoming a first-time father following a widely documented IVF journey, Tom Ball boldly steps into the classical crossover world with a career-defining moment at Abbey Road.

In just three years, Tom has made the remarkable leap from classroom to concert hall. He has amassed over 140 million views online, scored eight No. 1 iTunes rankings worldwide , and released his debut album , 'Curtain Call', penned by Tom, Grammy and Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriters and producers such as Eliot Kennedy and Gary Barlow. The album achieved an Official UK Charts Top 5.

The former teacher-turned-global performer first rose to prominence with his show-stopping performances as a runner-up on Britain's Got Talent in 2022 and guest star performer in 2023 respectively. He also made history as the first-ever Group Golden Buzzer finalist on America's Got Talent: All-Stars 'Best of the Best' in 2023.

Currently headlining his second major 33-date UK tour , Tom's highly anticipated second album, Spotlight, arrives this autumn on 10 October 2025, with 'Timeless' being the exciting launch of his sophomore campaign.

ABOUT THE SINGLE -“TIMELESS”

Tom Ball - "Timeless is the ultimate love song, one I am so thrilled to release as my brand new single. It's a true love story composed, written and lived by the talented Ron & Christina. I fell in love with the song after working with the incredible Susan Lim and the ALAN team. Recording it with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road was such a special moment. It gives me so many emotions, especially after the birth of my first child Adeline!”

'Timeless' is a powerful orchestral ballad that showcases Tom's unmistakable vocal depth and cinematic range.

The 2025 version has been reimagined specifically for Tom, produced by Manu Martin & Susan Lim, conducted by Robert Zeigler, and recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & London Voices Choir at Abbey Road Studios.

The track was mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone - two of the industry's most respected engineers with a combined 12 Grammy Awards , having worked with Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more. The track delivers a soaring, cinematic single that will cement Tom's status as a rising global voice.

The song is even more special for its co-creators, Ron Danziger and Christina Teenz Tan, who became what we believe to be the first ever couple to be engaged at the world famous Abbey Road studios during the recording of their music in November 2021.

Watch the proposal here .



The couple will walk down the aisle to Timeless as they marry at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on 14 June 2025.

Christina Teenz Tan (Lyricist) -“Timeless is a song for the seasons. It is a song that encapsulates the preciousness of a bond, a friendship, a companionship, one that transcends time, culture, societies, and the human experience.”

Timeless was composed for the ALAN project in 2017, a musical trilogy that includes three major compositions: the Lim Fantasy of Companionship for Piano and Orchestra (of which Timeless is originally part), the Lim Cosmic Rhapsody (which received its sold-out world premiere at the Barbican in May 2025 and was Album of the Week on Classic FM) and the Lim Symphony of the Oceans, which will be released in 2026.

Susan Lim (ALAN Creator and Producer) - "Having witnessed the evolution of Timeless since its inception in 2016, I am continually amazed by its journey. Like a fine wine, this piece has matured beautifully, from a simple song to a rich orchestral track that seamlessly integrates into both orchestral and chamber music versions of the Lim Fantasy of Companionship, culminating in a breathtaking love ballad. The exquisite arrangements by Manu Martin bring this vision to life, and I am thrilled to see it premiered by the talented Tom Ball, an alum of America's Got Talent, on June 26th, in celebration of Christina and Ron's union, followed by the eagerly awaited release of the new single on June 27th.”