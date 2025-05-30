Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-30 10:06:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - BioVaxys Technology Corp : Announces that the Company and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation have executed a follow-on Amendment to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 11th, 2024 for acquiring the entire portfolio of assets and intellectual property based on the DPXTM immune educating platform technology developed by Canadian biotechnology company, IMV Inc. BioVaxys Technology Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.04.

Full Press Release:

