Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magma Silver Corp

Magma Silver Corp


2025-05-30 10:06:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. Euroswiss will be a strategic and financial partner to help the Company increase brand recognition and liquidity in the central European capital markets. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading unchanged at $0.18.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN30052025000212011056ID1109616196

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search