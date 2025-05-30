Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-30 10:06:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - MEG Energy Corp. : Announced that Strathcona Resources Ltd. has formally commenced its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MEG Energy Corp. not already owned by Strathcona or its affiliates for 0.62 of a common share of Strathcona and $4.10 in cash per common share of MEG. MEG Energy Corp. shares T are trading down $0.20 at $24.51.

