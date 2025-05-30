403
Canopy Growth Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : Announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Canada cannabis revenue increased 4% in Q4 FY2025 year-over-year, led by 13% growth in Canada medical cannabis. It also reduced total debt by $293 million or 49% during FY2025. Canopy Growth Corporation
shares T are trading down $0.47 at $1.89.
