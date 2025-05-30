Hotomobil Launches The First Camper Offered In Bitcoin At Bitcoin 2025
Hotomobil Launches the First Camper Offered in Bitcoin at Bitcoin 2025
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
All Hotomobil campers are produced in Türkiye using yacht-grade materials and manufacturing techniques. Designed for four-season use, each unit features monoblock construction, robust insulation, and streamlined, aerodynamic profiles.
Already exporting nearly 80% of its production to Europe, the company is now expanding into North and South America, establishing operations across six continents, including Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
Hotomobil is certified by Volkswagen and Stellantis as an approved second-stage manufacturer and holds official European road registration.
Hotomobil Launches the First Camper Offered in Bitcoin at Bitcoin 2025
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Bitcoin 2025 Marks a First: A Fully Equipped Camper, Priced in Crypto
At the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Hotomobil introduced CyberGlad, a fully equipped living cabin designed for the Tesla Cybertruck and offered for sale in Bitcoin. The launch stood out at the event as the first time a camper was offered for sale in Bitcoin, combining mobile living with digital payments.
Hotomobil's presence at the world's largest cryptocurrency event was about more than introducing a new vehicle, it underscored a growing intersection between mobile living, technology, and alternative payment systems. As a brand known for bringing comfort and smart design to the road, Hotomobil used the event to highlight how the idea of "freedom" is evolving.
The newly launched CyberGlad drew attention with its aerodynamic monoblock body, four-season insulation, and tool-free setup using optional electric legs. An add-on rooftop tent extends sleeping capacity to five people. Designed for self-sufficiency and flexibility, the model targets those looking to live off-grid on their own terms, both physically and financially.
"CyberGlad isn't just a camper. It's a new take on freedom, independence, and how we live on the move," said Pınar Kamçı, CEO of Hotomobil . "It reflects where road travel is going - electric, efficient, and more connected to how people want to live today. We're continuing to develop solutions that fit this new era of mobility. Hotomobil is a young and forward-thinking brand that listens, adapts, and builds for the way people want to live tomorrow."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment