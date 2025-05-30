GMGI Insider Buying: Group CFO Picks Up 10,000 Shares
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- GMGI Insider buys 10,000 shares 25 GMGI insider purchases recorded in in the past year Argus Research reiterates Buy signal
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI)
Golden Matrix Group Inc. develops and distributes proprietary gaming platforms, sports betting solutions, and promotional games across over 25 international markets. Its portfolio includes Meridianbet, Expanse Studios, GMAG, R Kings Competitions, and Classics for a Cause.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment