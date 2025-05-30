Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GMGI Insider Buying: Group CFO Picks Up 10,000 Shares


2025-05-30 10:05:19
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a global provider of iGaming and sportsbook technology, announced an insider purchase of 10,000 GMGI shares at $1.36 per share, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing dated May 27, 2025.

Key Takeaways:

  • GMGI Insider buys 10,000 shares
  • 25 GMGI insider purchases recorded in in the past year
  • Argus Research reiterates Buy signal



About Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI)
Golden Matrix Group Inc. develops and distributes proprietary gaming platforms, sports betting solutions, and promotional games across over 25 international markets. Its portfolio includes Meridianbet, Expanse Studios, GMAG, R Kings Competitions, and Classics for a Cause.

