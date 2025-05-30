GMGI Insider Buying: Group CFO Picks Up 10,000 Shares

About Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) Golden Matrix Group Inc. develops and distributes proprietary gaming platforms, sports betting solutions, and promotional games across over 25 international markets. Its portfolio includes Meridianbet, Expanse Studios, GMAG, R Kings Competitions, and Classics for a Cause.

