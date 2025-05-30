Sienna Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (FSE: A1XCQ0), (the "Company" or "Sienna") has arranged a non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) private placement to raise up to $500,000 at a price of $0.105 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit will comprise of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.14 for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 18th, 2025, or such other date and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary TSX Venture Exchange, regulatory and other approvals. The proceeds of this placement will go towards general working capital and evaluation and work on existing projects. Finders' fees may be paid to eligible arm's-length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc. stated, "This placement will enable management to commence operations on at least one project this summer. We are prioritizing the projects now primarily focusing on the "Stonesthrow Gold Project", consisting of approximately 31,718 contiguous acres prospective for gold bordering Ramp Metals Inc., as well as assessing our Case Lake Project and our Nevada lithium projects. With a cleaned up share structure, we feel a forward growth trajectory with success in the ground is now more readily attainable. If anyone has any questions regarding this proposed placement, please call me directly at 604-646-6900 or email at ... ."

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.