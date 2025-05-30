Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, AIIB Discuss Power Grid Modernization And Energy Resilience

2025-05-30 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas met with a delegation from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on May 30 to explore opportunities for modernizing the country's power grid infrastructure, Trend reports.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Energy in Astana, was attended by AIIB Vice President Konstantin Limitovskiy and focused on the potential for financing key upgrades to Kazakhstan's electricity transmission network.

Among the main topics discussed was the proposed construction of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line linking the northern and southern regions of the country.

Participants also reviewed plans to modernize existing grid infrastructure in northern and western Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister Ilyas expressed appreciation for AIIB's continued support of Kazakhstan's infrastructure priorities and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in support of the country's green transition and energy resilience.

