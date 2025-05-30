Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Ready To Boost Oil Supply To Italy, Tokayev Says

Kazakhstan Ready To Boost Oil Supply To Italy, Tokayev Says


2025-05-30 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Italy exceeded 30 million tons in 2024, marking a 27% increase from the previous year, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he addressed the first-ever Central Asia-Italy summit in Astana, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan ranks among the top three oil exporters to the European Union,” Tokayev said.“Our exports to Italy surpassed 30 million tons last year. If necessary, we are ready to increase these volumes.”

While reaffirming Kazakhstan's role as a major energy supplier to Europe, Tokayev emphasized that the future lies in alternative energy.“The gradual shift toward a low-carbon economy is a national priority,” he noted, expressing appreciation for Italian investments in renewable energy projects across Kazakhstan, particularly wind and solar power initiatives.

The president highlighted the importance of strengthening economic ties between Central Asia and Italy amid growing global trade tensions.“As tariff disputes between major economic powers deepen, preserving and enhancing trade relations becomes vital,” he said.

Tokayev also reaffirmed that energy remains a central pillar of Kazakhstan-Italy cooperation, calling for deeper collaboration in the sector.

MENAFN30052025000187011040ID1109616170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search