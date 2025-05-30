Kazakhstan Ready To Boost Oil Supply To Italy, Tokayev Says
“Kazakhstan ranks among the top three oil exporters to the European Union,” Tokayev said.“Our exports to Italy surpassed 30 million tons last year. If necessary, we are ready to increase these volumes.”
While reaffirming Kazakhstan's role as a major energy supplier to Europe, Tokayev emphasized that the future lies in alternative energy.“The gradual shift toward a low-carbon economy is a national priority,” he noted, expressing appreciation for Italian investments in renewable energy projects across Kazakhstan, particularly wind and solar power initiatives.
The president highlighted the importance of strengthening economic ties between Central Asia and Italy amid growing global trade tensions.“As tariff disputes between major economic powers deepen, preserving and enhancing trade relations becomes vital,” he said.
Tokayev also reaffirmed that energy remains a central pillar of Kazakhstan-Italy cooperation, calling for deeper collaboration in the sector.
