Saas‐Enabled B2B Venue Marketplace Spalba Aims For ₹100 Cr Revenue By FY26
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30 May 2025: Spalba, a SaaS‐Enabled B2B Venue Marketplace, is targeting a ₹100 crore turnover by FY 2026. After posting a consolidated turnover of 60 crore in FY 2025, marking a staggering 3000% growth YOY since its launch five years ago, the company remains fully bootstrapped and profitable, cementing its leadership in India's evolving events industry.
As part of its rapid expansion, Spalba has already entered key international markets including Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal, further broadening its global footprint. To sustain this momentum, the platform plans to expand its venue network from 11,000 today to 13,000 by the end of FY 2026, while boosting its property listings from 2067 to 4500, reflecting 117% growth. This expansion will extend Spalba's reach across more than 80 Indian cities, offering event planners and hoteliers a far richer selection of venues and partnership opportunities.
“Our journey from a bootstrapped startup to a 60 crore revenue run‐rate has been driven by continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to customer success,” said Vishal Puri, Co‐Founder, Spalba.“With our tech‐first approach-combining AR‐powered Virtual Property Tours, the Event Mockup Builder, Events, Lead Generation and AI‐driven sales tools-we expect to cross the ₹100 crore mark in FY 2026 and help modernize India's ₹200 billion events industry.”
Today, over 250 marquee properties-including The Leela, Radisson Hotel Group, Accor, The Oberoi etc. -rely on Spalba to streamline venue sales via immersive digital experiences, enhance cross‐selling of F&B and ancillary services, and boost online visibility for both domestic and international clients. By digitizing the booking process, eliminating paperwork and reducing the need for multiple site visits, Spalba helps hotels drive incremental revenue while lowering their carbon footprint.
Founded in 2020, Spalba has rapidly become India's one‐stop digital marketplace for venue discovery, collaboration and event planning. With a fully self‐funded model, the company's roadmap to ₹100 crore underscores its focus on disciplined growth and long‐term value creation.
