Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Awarded Contract For Balwin2 Offshore Wind Project

OSLO, Norway, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a significant 1 contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2GW HVDC converter station for the BalWin2 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany, developed by Amprion Offshore GmbH.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release published on February 10, 2025. With this contract award, Dragados has exercised the option for the second HVDC converter station for the BalWin development in Germany.

"We are proud that Dragados Offshore has selected Aker Solutions as the contractor for the second BalWin steel substructure. This will enable us to leverage our standardization and industrialization efforts to increase productivity and drive down costs," said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions' New Build segment.

Fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be executed by Aker Solutions' yard in Verdal, Norway. At its peak, the project will employ over 450 people. For Aker Solutions, the scope involves procurement, fabrication engineering and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructure. Preparation will commence Q1 2026, while construction is scheduled to begin in Q1 2027, with delivery in 2029.

Aker Solutions will book the award as order intake in the second quarter of 2025 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a `significant' contract as being between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.5 billion

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck

investor relations

[email protected]

+47 470 10 611

Odd Naustdal

media contact

[email protected]

+47 905 76 079

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4157329

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED