Bruno Marc Redefines Summer Dressing With The Flex Oxford Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the lines between work and leisure continue to blur, footwear needs to do more than just look sharp-it must perform. The Flex Oxford Collection rises to this challenge, offering a refined silhouette that transitions effortlessly from boardroom meetings to city streets. Whether you're navigating a busy day or heading out for an evening of style, these shoes combine the elegance of a dress shoe with the ease and energy of a sneaker, bridging fashion and function like never before.

CROSSFLEX SERIES – Timeless Style, Modern Comfort

Heritage-inspired and made for today's demands, CrossFlex fuses traditional craftsmanship with upgraded features like scuff-resistant materials, breathable interiors, and flexible soles-built for all-day wear.



GentEdge Sharp Finish, Soft Core An ultra-smooth vamp and clean lines deliver elevated style, while the microfiber lining and latex-padded insole keep your feet cushioned from first coffee to late cocktails. Think tailored comfort in every step.

NeatPolish+ Old-School Oxford, New-Gen Energy Durable, scuff-resistant leather. A springy honeycomb foam insole. And under 10 oz, it weighs a quarter less than most dress styles. This is your new workhorse-built for polished routines and unpredictable days. CrestHigh The Chukka That Can Weather Anything A modern ankle boot made for unpredictable schedules and weather. Water-resistant upper, breathable lining, and a removable sponge insole make this ankle boot a four-season favorite for both business and casual moments.

MAXFLEX SERIES – Performance Meets Polish

Athletic comfort, business-ready style. MaxFlex brings gym-inspired technology into elevated silhouettes for men who move fast and dress sharp.



SuiteCraft A Timeless Wingtip That Moves Like a Premium Sneaker Precision brogue details meet a responsive, rebound outsole with arch-lock support, giving you heritage style with sneaker agility. Designed for high-stakes days and high-mileage commutes.

SuiteCraft- Zero Break-In, All Business. Smooth leather, sweat-wicking perforations, and a shock-absorbing insole make this a dress shoe you won't kick off at the end of the day. The lightweight design and foam-padded collar deliver effortless elegance on the go. ActiveMetro Oxford look, athletic soul. Classic Oxford vibes meet an athleisure twist. This hybrid sneaker-Oxford sits on an ultra-bounce-back sole with a cupped insole that keeps your foot stable while commuting, traveling, or just chasing the next opportunity.

KNITFLEX SERIES – Lightweight & Breathable for Everyday Life

With sock-like fits, minimalist designs, and breathable knit uppers, KnitFlex is made for warm weather, quick getaways, and daily ease.



SmartCraft Coastal Cool Meets Office Casual These knit Oxfords strike the perfect balance-polished enough for the office, relaxed enough for the weekend. The breathable upper, cushioned memory foam insole, and easy slip-on collar offer all-day comfort whether you're navigating morning meetings or grabbing lunch by the marina.

Breeze Light as Air, All Day Comfort At just 7.76 oz per shoe, Breeze delivers zero-gravity comfort with wingtip-inspired detailing for a dressed-up finish. The soft, flexible knit upper contours to your foot, providing a dynamic fit that moves with you. whether you're traveling, enjoying warm weather, or tackling a busy day, Breeze delivers effortless support and style-step after step. SmartCraft+ Sock-like fit meets elevated polish. SmartCraft+ combines the classic Oxford look with next-level comfort. The knit upper keeps feet breathable and flexible, while the cushioned EVA midsole ensures all-day support. Ideal for everything from meetings to dinner dates, SmartCraft+ offers a refined look and unbeatable comfort in one package.

Luxury Feel, Everyday Value

From light-as-air knits to engineered ergonomic soles, Bruno Marc's Flex Collection turns traditional dress shoe expectations on their head. It's a versatile wardrobe essential that meets the evolving demands of hybrid work, style fluidity, and modern movement. Bruno Marc's Flex Collection doesn't just look premium-it performs like it, too. Every pair is designed to withstand the demands of modern life without losing its shape or edge. Available now on Amazon , official website , TikTok , and in select retail store .

About Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc is on a mission to redefine modern luxury, offering impeccably crafted footwear that embodies sophistication without the premium price. With an unwavering commitment to quality and refinement, Bruno Marc delivers shoes that blend timeless elegance with contemporary style, making high-end fashion accessible to every man. By prioritizing craftsmanship and attention to detail, Bruno Marc ensures that luxury is not just a statement but a standard, bringing a touch of sophistication to everyday life.

SOURCE Bruno Marc