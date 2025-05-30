Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living And Memory Care Now Accepting Reservations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Watercrest Senior Living Group and partners, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II, LP and Centric Development are pleased to announce that construction is steadily advancing, and the community is scheduled to open in Fall 2025. Watercrest Fredericksburg will offer 106 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and Watercrest's premier Spa W. For a virtual tour of this stunning community, visit Watercrest Fredericksburg on YouTube.

"As Watercrest expands throughout the southeast, opening our second community in Virginia, we have the opportunity to elevate senior living by delivering Watercrest's Signature care, service, and luxury amenities to local seniors and their families," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to cultivating partnerships which foster engagement and connectivity in the Fredericksburg community."

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the leasing center to discover firsthand the difference in senior living at Watercrest Fredericksburg. By seamlessly integrating personalized assisted living and expert Alzheimer's care, Watercrest ensures that every resident will enjoy a life rich in comfort, connection, and purpose-all while experiencing the very best of Fredericksburg.

The Watercrest Fredericksburg leasing center is located on the community campus at 4525 Spotsylvania Parkway across from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and just a few miles from the newly opened Veterans Health Care Center. Leasing center hours are 10am-4pm Monday through Friday, walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Evenings and weekends are also available by appointment. For community information or to schedule a tour, contact the office at 540-370-7137 or email [email protected] .

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit .

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.2 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of September 30, 2024. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit

About Centric Development

Centric Development is a multistate real estate developer and general contractor with a proven track record of over 150 completed projects. Led by seasoned principals with experience in public and private real estate transactions, Centric Development leverages its expertise to deliver high quality, timely and value driven results. For additional information about Centric, visit

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group