Family RV Association Announces Dates For Future National Rallies

The RV owners group reveals plans for upcoming events in Wyoming, Georgia, and Missouri.

CINCINNATI, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family RV Association (FRVA) is gearing up for its 111th International Convention and RV Expo - themed "Rock & Roll High School" - July 16 through 19, 2025, at the CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming. Online and phone registrations are open until July 8. After that date, RV owners are welcome to register at the gate. The invitation extends to all RV enthusiasts; you don't have to be an FRVA member to attend.

Family RV Association also has unveiled plans for future conventions. For the next two years, the association will host its spring events at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Georgia, aiming to establish this site and event as the premier destination for RV enthusiasts and industry vendors alike. The 112th International Convention and RV Expo will take place March 18 through 21, 2026, and the 114th event will occur March 17 through 20, 2027.

"The Georgia National Fairgrounds is one of our most popular convention venues - and for good reason," FRVA president Paul Mitchell said. "It's a top-notch facility with excellent buildings and parking space, and its location just off Interstate 75 makes it easily accessible for RV owners, including snowbirds heading back north in the spring. Our goal is to make this a must-attend event for RV enthusiasts each year."

Looking ahead to summer 2026, Family RV Association members will gather at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, Missouri. FRVA's 113th International Convention and RV Expo will take place July 1 through 4, 2026, and attendees will celebrate America's 250th birthday - RV style - complete with fireworks on the Fourth. This marks the first time the association has hosted an international convention in Missouri, making it the 35th state the group has visited.

"We're excited to be planning an event in America's heartland that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," FRVA events director Doug Uhlenbrock said. "The RV lifestyle is all about freedom, so the timing couldn't be more fitting. We invite all RV owners to join us for this celebration."

Registration for the Perry, Georgia, convention in March 2026 will begin in September 2025. Registration for the event in Sedalia, Missouri, will begin in January 2026.

Meanwhile, all RV owners are invited to join the fun at "Rock & Roll High School" in Gillette, Wyoming, this July. Various registration options are available online at frva/frva-gillette-2025-learn-more or by calling (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

Family RV Association (FRVA) is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has nearly 110,000 active members. Member benefits include a subscription to its bimonthly magazine, Family RVing; a Medical & Travel Assist program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside emergency service program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access and cellphone plans. Perhaps the most important benefit is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people who enjoy the common interest of RV travel. To learn more about Family RV Association, call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622, or visit frva.

