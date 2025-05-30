Alkami Partners With Trustmark Bank And U.S. Postal Inspection Service To Share Check Fraud Prevention Strategies In Webinar

This webinar is approved for up to 1.0 Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) or Certified Cash Manager (CCM) recertification credit by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)

PLANO, Texas, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced an upcoming webinar offering timely insights and actionable strategies to help banks and credit unions strengthen check fraud prevention and improve positive pay adoption .

Scheduled for June 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET, the "Boost Positive Pay Adoption & Stop Check Frau " webinar will feature expert perspectives from Ryan Hill , first vice president, director - treasury services product management at Trustmark Bank (Trustmark); Eric Shen , inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; and Todd Glenn , sales executive and treasury management subject matter expert at Alkami.

Designed for financial institution leaders, treasury professionals, and fraud teams, the webinar focuses on practical approaches to enhance fraud defenses, educate clients and increase the use of positive pay across all account types and sizes.

"We're focused on helping our clients stay ahead of potential risks by providing education and tools they can use every day," said Ryan Hill, first vice president, director - treasury services product management at Trustmark Bank. "At Trustmark, we've implemented multiple types of positive pay to meet a range of needs."

"The key is being proactive," added Eric Shen, inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. "Mail theft is one of several ways fraud can begin, but there are effective steps financial institutions and businesses can take to protect themselves. Education and early action are powerful tools," he continued.

Attendees will learn:



The current state of check fraud and how the industry is responding

Positive pay types, including Automated Clearing House (ACH) positive pay and payee match for check positive pay, and where they're most effective

Strategies to drive adoption across commercial and small business clients

How law enforcement and financial institutions can work together to reduce risk The business case for investing in proactive fraud prevention tools

"We're seeing strong momentum in our Positive Pay Platform, with a 47% year-over-year increase in transactions monitored, reaching $729 billion in 2024," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "Just as importantly, we stopped or returned $3.6 billion in potentially fraudulent activity-a 36% increase over last year. These results reflect the growing trust our clients place in the Platform to help protect both check and ACH payments."

The webinar is approved for up to 1.0 Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) or Certified Cash Manager (CCM) recertification credit by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP).

To register for the webinar, click here .

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, visit here , or Positive Pay & ACH Reporting, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

