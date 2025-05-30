BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RANKED NO. 1 IN MEMBER SATISFACTION AND TRUST BY J.D. POWER

BOSTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") has been ranked #1 in member satisfaction and trust among commercial health plans in Massachusetts by J.D. Power, a global expert in customer insights.

"We're committed to showing up every day to ensure our members have access to affordable, high-quality health care," says Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' CEO and president. "I'm incredibly proud to work alongside colleagues who live our mission and values and help guide our members to the care they deserve."

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction of members with their health plans nationwide. Blue Cross also earned the top ranking in Massachusetts across the following study categories: product/coverage offerings, able to get health services how/when I want, helps save time or money, trust, and ease of doing business.

Blue Cross is committed to developing innovative, helpful services, benefits and plans aimed at easing the burden of rising health care costs and improving the quality of care for every member.

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction among commercial health plan members of 145 health plans in 22 regions throughout the country.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower .

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

