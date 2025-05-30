ACQUALINA CELEBRATES ITS TASTEMAKERS

"Our Tastemakers Campaign is a celebration of the artisans who breathe life into the Acqualina experience," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO and Partner of Acqualina Resort. "By showcasing the gifted individuals from designers and artists to chefs and wellness experts whose passion defines every detail, we aim to forge a lasting connection that extends far beyond our oceanfront setting."

A selection of the featured Tastemakers include:



Isabel Tragash – Acqualina's celebrated interior designer whose vision of refined elegance shaped the resort's design identity

Cristiano Gatto – Visionary Italian designer specializing in yacht exteriors and interiors as well as architectural and decorative projects

Alex Turco – Multimedia Italian artist whose iconic resin panels grace luxury interiors at Acqualina and worldwide

Justin and Mindy Mahy – Sustainability consultants advocating green innovation in hospitality

Jeanette Thottrup – Founder of Seed to Skin Tuscany and wellness visionary

Chef Michele Mazza – The culinary mastermind behind Il Mulino New York, the resort's Italian restaurant

Ayana Rodriguez – Founder of itavi and collaborator in Acqualina's acclaimed AcquaMarine Kids Club

Pedro Cruz – The craftsman behind roots & roots whose floral installations you'll find at Acqualina

Jen Karetnick – Acclaimed poet and Miami-based cultural voice International Soccer Stars – Renowned athletes who bring sports experiences to the Acqualina community

Whether designing opulent interiors, preparing five star-worthy dishes, leading wellness journeys, or sharing poetic reflections, each Tastemaker brings a unique voice and perspective to the Acqualina experience.

The Tastemakers Campaign officially launched in April 2025 across Acqualina's digital platforms. Guests and followers are encouraged to explore the campaign via @acqualinaresort on Instagram and at .

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York , the alfresco Costa Grill , Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami , three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms , and AcquaMarine , an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)



Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: , Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

