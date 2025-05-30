Mabwell Receives NMPA Approval For Albipagrastim Alfa For Injection (MAILISHENG)
About Neutropenia
Neutropenia is a relatively common hematologic toxicity caused by chemotherapy with cytotoxic drugs, with studies showing that 65.5% of patients treated with chemotherapeutic agents such as paclitaxel, adriamycin, and cyclophosphamide experience a grade 3 or 4 decrease in their neutrophil counts. Febrile neutropenia (FN), as a clinical complication of chemotherapy, commonly results in prolonged hospitalization, increased use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and cost of therapy, reduction of chemotherapeutic agents or delayed chemotherapy, and ultimately affecting the efficacy of antitumor therapy. In more serious cases, it may lead to sepsis syndrome, infectious shock, and even death. Therefore, preventing or treating neutropenia and reducing the incidence of FN are fundamental to ensure adequate or dose-intensive chemotherapy.
Globally, more than 50% of new cancer cases require chemotherapy. The number of new tumor cases in 2025 is expected to be at 5.03 million (J Natl Cancer Cent. 2024,4(1)), and the number of patients who will require the first course of chemotherapy each year from 2018 to 2040 will increase from 9.8 million (corresponding to about 50 million chemotherapy cycles) to 15 million (corresponding to about 75 million chemotherapy cycles), i.e. an increase of 53%, according to an article published in the journal The Lancet Oncology. By 2040, more than 57.7% of cancer patients worldwide are expected to require chemotherapy. In addition, with the in-depth development of basic, translational and clinical oncology research, more individualized oncology treatment, and emergence of new antitumor therapeutics, drugs for the prevention or treatment of neutropenia hold great promise for application.
About Mabwell
Mabwell (688062) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with the entire value chain of the pharmaceutical industry. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 16 pipeline products in different stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 12 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, bone disorders, ophthalmology, hematology and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 4 products have been approved and commercialized, 1 product filed for pre-NDA meeting, 2 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for "Significant New Drugs Development", 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and multiple provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell's Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base in Shanghai and the ADC commercialized manufacturing base in Taizhou are under construction. Our mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and our vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential impact of COVID-19; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.
The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.
