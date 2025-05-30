Opportunity China, Charming Jinan: Exploring New Momentum In Jinan's New Energy Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JINAN, China, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 28, under the theme "Opportunity China, Charming Jinan," a foreign media delegation visited the Jinan Start-up Area, highlighting the BYD Jinan Base and China's first green, low-carbon vehicle-grid interactive charging and battery-swap demonstration station. The tour unveiled Jinan's innovative practices in achieving high-quality development.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available at this link .

BYD Jinan Base: Smart Manufacturing Drives Industrial Chain Growth

As a major industrial project in the Start-up Area, the BYD Jinan Base boasts a total investment of 15 billion yuan, covering full-chain production of vehicles and core components. The facility has established a closed-loop system integrating "intelligent perception, flexible manufacturing, and digital management," setting a new benchmark for smart automotive manufacturing. To support this flagship project, the Start-up Area has allocated nearly 400 hectares of land, creating 26,000 jobs, facilitating the establishment of supporting enterprises, and attracting clusters of semiconductor and power battery projects. This has accelerated the development of a new energy vehicle industrial chain.

Charging-Swap Demonstration Station: Zero-Carbon Pioneer Empowers Green Mobility

China's first comprehensive vehicle-grid interactive charging and battery-swap demonstration station, centered on "100% green electricity and zero carbon emissions," features four functional zones: vehicle-grid interaction, zero-carbon demonstration, commercial fast charging, and energy storage battery swap. With 123 charging/swapping bays, the station serves over 36,000 new energy vehicles in the region, catering to diverse charging needs. Its liquid-cooled 600kW ultra-fast charging guns can deliver 100 kWh of power in 10 minutes, while the energy storage battery swap stations handle up to 280 swaps daily, doubling as a grid-balancing tool.

Industrial Ecosystem Converges, Forging New Energy Hub

The Start-up Area has attracted projects such as Aikosolar's photovoltaic cells, Shandong Energy's perovskite battery initiative, and SPIC's hydrogen energy base. These initiatives are enhancing the full-chain ecosystem of "production-application-service" in new energy, showcasing Jinan's robust momentum toward achieving its "dual-carbon" goals.

Source: Jinan Start-up Area

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558