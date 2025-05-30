Keyless2go Expands Product Line
Keyless2Go 4 Button Remote for Lexus
Keyless2Go 5 Button Remote for Ford
Keyless2Go the nations leading provider of aftermarket car key remotes has expanded it's product lineup, adding new Ford and Lexus modelsFARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keyless2Go Expands Product Line to Cover More Ford and Lexus Models
Keyless2Go, the nation's leading provider of aftermarket car key remotes, is proud to announce a major expansion in vehicle compatibility. The latest product additions now support a broader range of Ford and Lexus models, offering drivers more convenience and coverage than ever before.
Newly Supported Vehicles Include:
Ford
Transit Connect (2020–2024)
Edge (2022–2024)
Expedition (2022–2024)
Explorer (2022–2024)
Mustang (2022–2024)
Mustang Cobra (2022–2024)
Lexus
ES Series
ES250 (2021–2025)
ES300h (2019–2020, 2020–2025)
ES350 (2018–2025)
LS Series
LS500 (2019–2023)
LS500h (2018–2021)
LC Series
LC500 (2018–2020)
UX Series
UX200 (2019–2022)
UX250h (2019–2025)
GX Series
GX460 (2019–2022)
Smarter Shopping with Keyless2Go
With the launch of its new Shopify-powered website, Keyless2Go, customers can now:
- Quickly verify compatibility by entering their vehicle's year, make, and model
- See upfront pricing for remotes and programming-no hidden fees
- Locate a Certified Locksmith in their area
- Prepay online for both the product and service
- Receive their key by mail along with a voucher for cutting and programming at any Keyless2Go Certified Locksmith
About Keyless2Go
With over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is a trusted name among professional locksmiths. The brand is known for its FCC-registered consistency, OE-grade components, and rigorous batch-level quality control. Every purchase is backed by a satisfaction guarantee and supported by a knowledgeable customer service team. Keyless2Go proudly partners with local locksmiths across the country.
To order a replacement key or find a certified locksmith near you, visit .
Media Contact:
Sean McAuliffe
Keyless2Go
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment